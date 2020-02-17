REFUGIO, Texas — The top prep pitching prospect for the upcoming MLB draft is right here in South Texas.

Refugio's Jared Kelley is projected to go in the top 10 of the 2020 draft and if you've ever seen him pitch you'd understand why.

"Just knowing I've put in all the work these years and just growing up it's always been a dream of mine and knowing that it could happen, It's just really a blessing. It's hard not to think about it," Kelley said.

Who could blame him!? In just a few months Kelley will likely hear his name announced on MLB draft stage in Omaha, Nebraska. So, what makes him so special?

"My fastball.. My fastball," Kelley said. "In the summer events I've been up to 99. I think that's my max right now, 99 miles per hour."

"I mean if he releases it and you blink, it's going to be in the mitt already. So, you just gotta keep your eye on the ball," said his brother Jordan Kelley.

Just as any great success story, It took some sacrifices. A rocket arm on the mound was also a cannon on the football field. Kelley led Refugio to the state championship in 2017 as the starting quarterback, but, in order to devote the time he felt he needed to baseball Kelley had to give up his other passion.

"It was tough at the time," said Kelley. "Just making that sacrifice, just playing it my entire life. Going to the state championship and then the year after that saying 'you don't want to play no more' it was tough, but I don't regret it."

The hard decision is about to pay off, but you wouldn't know by being around him.

"He's just a regular kid," said Refugio baseball head coach Jarod Kay. "If you didn't come out here and watch him on the mound or ask him questions, like you wouldn't know anything is different. I think that's one of his best attributes is the fact that he's humble, he's not big headed. To me, all great pitchers, quarterbacks, they have this little..They're not cocky or arrogant, but they have this supreme confidence in themselves and I think that's how he is. He's got a quiet confidence."

A humble young man on the cusp of becoming a household name. Kelley was invited to attend the MLB draft this summer, but he's hoping he'll be somewhere else.

"I was invited, but hopefully I won't be there because the draft is the same day as the state tournament in baseball. It's the exact same day, so hopefully I'm not there," said Kelley.