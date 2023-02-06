Umps take over game 2 of 4A region final between Sinton and Boerne, series tied 1-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Pirates are tied 1-1 with Boerne in the region finals series after losing a wild Game 2 at Whataburger Field.
Things got heated quick as Sinton's Braeden Brown had three balks called on him in the first inning. Boerne took advantage and ended up scoring four runs in the first two innings alone.
Sinton's Kash Wood hit an RBI single that cut into Boerne’s lead in the second inning.
In the fourth, Boerne got a line drive double play that Sinton thought was trapped. Sinton's Jaquae Stewart was then thrown out of the game.
Then, in the seventh, down 2-5, Sinton's Blake Mitchell, who is projected to be a first round MLB draft pick this summer, was tossed after being intentionally walked. Umps said he threw his bat too high.
Sinton tied it up in the ninth before Boerne had a bases loaded hit by pitch and then a two run double. That batter was then ejected for a lewd gesture.
Final score was 8-5 Boerne with five total ejections, including two coaches.
Game 3 is happening now at Whataburger Field. Stay tuned for updates.