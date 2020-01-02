CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet last night officially rang in baseball season with high school practices getting underway today.

We swung over by Veterans Memorial where the Eagles will open the season ranked No. 2 in the coaches 5A poll.

The Eagles are coming off a disappointing playoffs that saw them get sent home in the second round a year after reaching state.

Coach Lee Yeager knows he's got a solid returning team with several heading to division one schools, but says the games are played on the field and not in the polls as his team learned last year.

The Eagles will jump right into district play when they take on Miller on Tuesday, February 25th.