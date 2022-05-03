Veterans Memorial win the Mira's Baseball Classic, take down Centennial Spartans

The Eagles took care of business with a 4-2 final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -Off the top, a clutch 5-3 to set the tone.

-Vets #5 Alejandro Guerrero with the hit towards left field bringing #7 Xavier Perez home.

-Vets #26 at bat, gets the hit, and brings #32 Homar Barrera to the casa, trucking in a run. That boy is safe!

-Vets beat the Spartans 4-2.

