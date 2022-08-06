Here's how to watch the Sinton Pirates in the 4A Championship

AUSTIN, Texas — The Sinton Pirates are ready to face Argyle Thursday evening for the 4A Baseball Championship!
The Pirates shut-out Celina 9-0 on Wednesday to advance to the championship.
Don't let the social media bots fool you, there is only one way you can watch the game online- through NFHS Network. There is a $10.95 monthly fee to subscribe.
If you would like to listen to the game, you can do that for free through 364 Sports Facebook page.
The game will be played at UT Disch-Faulk Field in Austin. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.
