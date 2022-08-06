Here's how to watch the Sinton Pirates in the 4A Championship

The Pirates will take on Argyle Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. Don't let the social media bots fool you- there is only one way to watch the game online.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Sinton Pirates are ready to face Argyle Thursday evening for the 4A Baseball Championship!

The Pirates shut-out Celina 9-0 on Wednesday to advance to the championship.

Don't let the social media bots fool you, there is only one way you can watch the game online- through NFHS Network. There is a $10.95 monthly fee to subscribe.

Remember, tonight‘s championship game won’t be shown in 4K and video won’t be shown anywhere else other than the NFHS... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, June 9, 2022

If you would like to listen to the game, you can do that for free through 364 Sports Facebook page.

The game will be played at UT Disch-Faulk Field in Austin. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“We want some hardware” Sinton is heading to the championship game! The Pirates ROLLED OVER Celina with a 9-0 final🔥 Here’s Head Coach, Adrian Alaniz with a few words for his boys, postgame. KIII 3 News Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News Sinton Pirates Posted by Ashley Gonzalez on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

