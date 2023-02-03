x
High School

H.S. Baseball/Softball Tournaments: Day 1 Highlights

It was a jam-packed Thursday with three separate Mira's tournaments going on across Corpus Christi.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trifecta of Mira's high school baseball and softball tournaments got underway Thursday and KIII was out at all of them: Mira's Baseball Classic, Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash and Calallen Baseball Invitational.

Here are the highlight games:

6 PM HIGHLIGHTS:

-Mira's Classic: Ray wins state-ranked match-up against Alice
-Calallen Invitational: G-P edges La Joya

10 PM HIGHLIGHTS:

-Mira's Classic: #1 London stays perfect with win over Taft
-Calallen Invitational: #12 Calallen blanks Beeville
-Mira's Bayfront Bash: Tuloso-Midway runs past Moody

Early candidate for play of the day: Ray SS Jack Bell making a nice play on the run (with MLB scouts on hand to see him) and Keevyn Goss doing the splits at first to get the out. #3SportsBlitz

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Baseball/Softball: Day 2 Highlights

