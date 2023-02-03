H.S. Baseball/Softball Tournaments: Day 1 Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trifecta of Mira's high school baseball and softball tournaments got underway Thursday and KIII was out at all of them: Mira's Baseball Classic, Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash and Calallen Baseball Invitational.
Here are the highlight games:
6 PM HIGHLIGHTS:
-Mira's Classic: Ray wins state-ranked match-up against Alice
-Calallen Invitational: G-P edges La Joya
10 PM HIGHLIGHTS:
-Mira's Classic: #1 London stays perfect with win over Taft
-Calallen Invitational: #12 Calallen blanks Beeville
-Mira's Bayfront Bash: Tuloso-Midway runs past Moody