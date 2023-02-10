H.S. Basketball Girls Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights

Click to see the schedules for all the Coastal Bend playoff teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the schedule for the high school girls basketball playoffs for the local teams. Highlight links will be updated after that night's games.

CLASS 5A

#23 Veterans Memorial 47, La Joya Palmview 33

*Eagles advance to face McAllen Memorial in the area round

#25 Flour Bluff 50, Laredo Nixon 32

*Hornets advance to face Edinburg Vela/Weslaco East in the area round

Gregory-Portland vs. Laredo Cigarroa - Tues. 6 PM @ Alice

CLASS 4A

#10 Beeville Jones 59, Pleasanton 35

*Trojans advance to face Calallen/Hidalgo in the area round

#14 Bishop 65, RGC Grulla 29

West Oso vs. Floresville - Tues. 6:30 PM @ Victoria East

Calallen vs. Hidalgo - Tues. 6 PM @ Riviera Kaufer H.S.

Kingsville King vs. Port Isabel - Tues. 7 PM @ Santa Rosa

Ingleside vs. Devine - Tues. 6:30 PM @ Kenedy H.S.

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Feria - Tues. 6 PM @ Falfurrias Jr. High

Orange Grove vs. Somerset - Tues. 7 PM @ Three Rivers

CLASS 3A

London vs. George West - Tues. 6:30 PM @ Calallen H.S.

Aransas Pass 77, Santa Gertrudis Academy 27 ( HIGHLIGHTS )

*Panthers advance to face Lyford/IDEA Pharr in the area round

Mathis vs. San Diego - Tues. 8 PM @ Alice

Banquete vs. Goliad - Tues. 7 PM @ Rockport-Fulton

CLASS 2A

#5 Skidmore-Tynan 66, Riviera Kaufer 33 ( HIGHLIGHTS )

*Bobcats advance to face Mason in the area round

#12 Premont 45, Port Aransas 34

Freer vs. Yorktown - Tues. 7:30 PM @ McMullen County H.S.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.