CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had highlights from the West Oso at Robstown and Miller at Moody basketball double-headers tonight. Scores from the pair of double-headers below.

West Oso at Robstown

- Robstown girls basketball tops West Oso 53-41

- West Oso boys basketball tops Robstown 60-30

Miller at Moody

- Miller boys basketball tops Moody 55-47

- Moody girls basketball tops Miller 82-26