Calallen High School names gym after one of the greats, Leta Andrews

Leta Andrews is the winningest high school basketball coach in the country with 1,416 wins in her career.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The greatest of all time gets thrown around a lot, but Calallen honored the real goat (Greatest Of All Time), Leta Andrews.

Andrews has the highest school basketball wins in the country. This goes across the board for both boys and girls.

She tallied 1,416 wins in her time as a coach.

Of all those wins, she only lost 126 games.

She led Calallen to their state title back in 1990.

Calallen High School named their gym after the greatest, herself. Now, when you catch a basketball game in Calallen, you'll be at the Leta Andrews gymnasium.

"When I came into that, I mean, every basketball player hugged me. They were so glad to see me. That's what is refreshing for me. Wins are great and that's what we're going to do, but holding onto that friendship all these years is very rewarding," said Andrews.

Andrews coached for 52 seasons.

