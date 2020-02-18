CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bi-District round of girls basketball tipped off on Monday night! Here are the scores from tonight's games.
5A
- #19 Veterans Memorial tops Laredo Martin 45-28
*The Lady Eagles will face Sharyland Pioneer in the area round
3A
- #6 Odem tops Dilley 81-30
*The Lady Owls will face Lyford in the area round
- London falls to Lyford 58-50
- Bishop tops Brownsville Frontier 43-27
*The Lady Badgers will face George West in the area round
- George West tops Jourdanton 52-48
*The Lady Longhorns will face Bishop in the area round
- San Diego falls to Brownsville Jubilee 63-32