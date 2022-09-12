Homecoming on the hard wood floor; Carroll's only State-semifinal basketball team was honored at new school

Several members of that team played college basketball after playing for Carroll, and then overseas.

Over at Carroll, the 1972-1973 basketball team were back in town to be recognized for their achievements on the hard wood floor.

No other team in the schools history have made it as far as they did which was the state-semi-final round.

Steven Loveless, was on that team and played point guard

"We were really experienced, had some skills, had older guys, bigger guys," said Loveless.

Steve Froentz played post.

"Back then, basketball was a way of life. We played it all the time."

Froentz went on to play professional basketball in Europe after balling up in the Coastal Bend.

Preston Bailess played post. He hopes for a bright future for Tiger Athletics.

"Go to state every year. That would be the best goal for me to see Carroll succeed, girls and boys and all sports. Not just basketball"

