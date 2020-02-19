CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the scores from Tuesday night's girls high school basketball playoffs:

CLASS 5A

#10 Carroll 68, Laredo Cigarroa 24

*Lady Tigers will face Rio Grande City in the area round

#18 Flour Bluff 50, Victoria West 36

*Lady Hornets will face Mission Veterans Memorial in the area round

Tuloso-Midway 64, Victoria East 78

CLASS 4A

#3 Beeville Jones 56, La Feria 21

*Lady Trojans will face Gonzales in the area round

Sinton 55, Port Isabel 26

*Lady Pirates will face Geronimo Navarro in the area round

West Oso 55, Rio Hondo 50

*Lady Bears will face Crystal City in the area round

Robstown 31, Hidalgo 36

CLASS 3A

Aransas Pass 64, Cotulla 28

*Lady Panthers will face Brownsville Jubilee in the area round

Santa Gertrudis 62, Santa Rosa 17

*Lady Lions will face Skidmore-Tynan in the area round

Skidmore-Tynan 42, Lytle 35

*Lady Bobcats will face Santa Gertrudis in the area round

CLASS 2A

#25 Port Aransas 55, Flatonia 56

Riviera Kaufer 41, Santa Maria 64

Three Rivers 29, Shiner 39

Freer 52, San Isidro 44

*Lady Buckaroos will face Yorktown in the area round

Refugio 27, Weimar 56

Agua Dulce 36, San Perlita 53