CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the scores from Tuesday night's girls high school basketball playoffs:
CLASS 5A
#10 Carroll 68, Laredo Cigarroa 24
*Lady Tigers will face Rio Grande City in the area round
#18 Flour Bluff 50, Victoria West 36
*Lady Hornets will face Mission Veterans Memorial in the area round
Tuloso-Midway 64, Victoria East 78
CLASS 4A
#3 Beeville Jones 56, La Feria 21
*Lady Trojans will face Gonzales in the area round
Sinton 55, Port Isabel 26
*Lady Pirates will face Geronimo Navarro in the area round
West Oso 55, Rio Hondo 50
*Lady Bears will face Crystal City in the area round
Robstown 31, Hidalgo 36
CLASS 3A
Aransas Pass 64, Cotulla 28
*Lady Panthers will face Brownsville Jubilee in the area round
Santa Gertrudis 62, Santa Rosa 17
*Lady Lions will face Skidmore-Tynan in the area round
Skidmore-Tynan 42, Lytle 35
*Lady Bobcats will face Santa Gertrudis in the area round
CLASS 2A
#25 Port Aransas 55, Flatonia 56
Riviera Kaufer 41, Santa Maria 64
Three Rivers 29, Shiner 39
Freer 52, San Isidro 44
*Lady Buckaroos will face Yorktown in the area round
Refugio 27, Weimar 56
Agua Dulce 36, San Perlita 53
TAPPS
Fort Bend Christian 42, Incarnate Word 66