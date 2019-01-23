CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight we have highlights of four basketball games in the Coastal Bend including our 3Sports Game of the Week!
3Sports Game of the Week
San Diego at London
Girls: Lady Pirates top Lady Vaqueros 33-32
Boys: Pirates top the Vaqueros 67-40
Boys basketball:
Laredo Martin tops Flour Bluff 70-59
Girls basketball:
Flour Bluff tops Laredo Martin 60-29
