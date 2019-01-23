CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight we have highlights of four basketball games in the Coastal Bend including our 3Sports Game of the Week!

3Sports Game of the Week

San Diego at London

Girls: Lady Pirates top Lady Vaqueros 33-32

Boys: Pirates top the Vaqueros 67-40

Boys basketball:

Laredo Martin tops Flour Bluff 70-59

Girls basketball:

Flour Bluff tops Laredo Martin 60-29

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!