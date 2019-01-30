CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight we have highlights of four basketball games including three games that were on the road!

Boys basketball:

King tops Moody 46-38

Calallen loses to Laredo Martin 88-69

Veterans Memorial tops Victoria West 43-35

Girls basketball:

Veterans Memorial loses to Victoria West 56-51

