CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the locations and times of the area round of the boys basketball playoffs:
CLASS 5A
#20 Ray vs. Donna - Sat. 6 PM @ Kingsville H.S.
Miller vs. Sharyland Pioneer - Sat. 3 PM @ Alice H.S.
CC Veterans Memorial vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial - TBA
CLASS 4A
Rockport-Fulton vs. La Vernia - Fri. 7 PM @ Yoakum H.S.
Sinton vs. Pleasanton - Fri. 6 PM @ Cuero H.S.
CLASS 3A
#12 Aransas Pass vs. San Diego - Fri. 7 PM @ Robstown H.S.
#7 London vs. Lytle - Fri. 7 PM @ George West H.S.
Mathis vs. #18 Santa Rosa - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Ray H.S.
Santa Gertrudis vs. #25 Jourdanton - Fri. 7 PM @ Three Rivers H.S.
CLASS 2A
#17 Port Aransas vs. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco - Fri. 7 PM @ Odem H.S.
Premont vs. Weimar - Thurs. 6:30 PM @ Beeville Jones H.S.