CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the match-ups that we know in the boys basketball playoffs. If you know of any others, message the 3Sports Blitz Facebook page.
CLASS 5A
#20 Ray vs. Laredo Cigarroa - Tues. 7:30 PM @ Alice H.S.
Miller vs. Flour Bluff - Tues. & PM @ King H.S.
Tuloso-Midway vs. CC Veterans Memorial - Mon. 7 PM @ Miller H.S.
CLASS 4A
Rockport-Fulton vs. Zapata - Mon. 7 PM @ Alice H.S.
Sinton vs. Rio Honso - Tues. 7 PM @ Harlingen H.S.
Kingsville King vs. Port Isabel - Mon. 7 PM @ Edcouch-Elsa
West Oso vs. Hidalgo - Tues. 7 PM @ La Feria H.S.
CLASS 3A
Lyford at #7 London - Tues. 6 PM
#12 Aransas Pass vs. Dilley - Tues. 6 PM @ George West H.S.
Santa Gertrudis vs. Brownsville Frontier - Tues. 7 PM @ San Perlita H.S.
George West vs. Lytle - Mon. 6:30 PM @ Falls City H.S.
Mathis vs. Cotulla - Tues. 7 PM @ Poteet H.S.
San Diego vs. Brownsville Jubilee - TBA
Falfurrias vs. #13 Santa Rosa - Tues. 7:30 PM @ Sharyland Pioneer H.S.
Skidmore-Tynan/Odem winner vs. #25 Jourdanton - TBA
CLASS 2A
#17 Port Aransas vs. Louise - Tues. 7 PM @ Bloomington H.S.
Premont vs. 32-2A #4 seed - TBA
Refugio vs. Weimar - Mon. 6 PM @ Edna H.S.
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco vs. TBA
Freer vs. TBA
Agua Dulce vs. TBA