CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the match-ups that we know in the boys basketball playoffs. If you know of any others, message the 3Sports Blitz Facebook page.

CLASS 5A

#20 Ray vs. Laredo Cigarroa - Tues. 7:30 PM @ Alice H.S.

Miller vs. Flour Bluff - Tues. & PM @ King H.S.

Tuloso-Midway vs. CC Veterans Memorial - Mon. 7 PM @ Miller H.S.

CLASS 4A

Rockport-Fulton vs. Zapata - Mon. 7 PM @ Alice H.S.

Sinton vs. Rio Honso - Tues. 7 PM @ Harlingen H.S.

Kingsville King vs. Port Isabel - Mon. 7 PM @ Edcouch-Elsa

West Oso vs. Hidalgo - Tues. 7 PM @ La Feria H.S.

CLASS 3A

Lyford at #7 London - Tues. 6 PM

#12 Aransas Pass vs. Dilley - Tues. 6 PM @ George West H.S.

Santa Gertrudis vs. Brownsville Frontier - Tues. 7 PM @ San Perlita H.S.

George West vs. Lytle - Mon. 6:30 PM @ Falls City H.S.

Mathis vs. Cotulla - Tues. 7 PM @ Poteet H.S.

San Diego vs. Brownsville Jubilee - TBA

Falfurrias vs. #13 Santa Rosa - Tues. 7:30 PM @ Sharyland Pioneer H.S.

Skidmore-Tynan/Odem winner vs. #25 Jourdanton - TBA

CLASS 2A

#17 Port Aransas vs. Louise - Tues. 7 PM @ Bloomington H.S.

Premont vs. 32-2A #4 seed - TBA

Refugio vs. Weimar - Mon. 6 PM @ Edna H.S.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco vs. TBA

Freer vs. TBA

Agua Dulce vs. TBA