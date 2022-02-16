H.S. Boys Basketball Playoffs: Scores, Schedules and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check below for the latest on the boys high school basketball playoffs which get underway for the UIL teams on Monday, February 21st.
BI-DISTRICT ROUND:
CLASS 5A:
Veterans Memorial vs. TBA
Flour Bluff vs. Roma - TBA
Ray @ King winner (29-5A fourth-place tiebreaker Fri.) vs. TBA
CLASS 4A:
#20 Miller vs. Bay City/Sweeny winner (25-4A fourth-place tiebreaker) - TBA
#19 West Oso vs. La Marque - TBA
Kingsville King vs. Hidalgo - TBA
Calallen vs. Rio Hondo - TBA
Rockport-Fulton vs. Freeport Brazosport - TBA
Sinton vs. Stafford - TBA
Alice vs. TBA
CLASS 3A:
London vs. Mathis - Mon. 7 PM
Aransas Pass vs. San Diego - TBA
Bishop vs. Orange Grove - TBA
Odem vs. Santa Gertrudis - TBA
CLASS 2A:
Port Aransas vs. TBA
Refugio vs. TBA
Three Rivers vs. TBA
TAPPS:
Austin Brentwood at Incarnate Word Academy - Fri. 6 PM