x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

H.S. Boys Basketball Playoffs: Scores, Schedules and Highlights

Check out the match-ups from the Coastal Bend teams in the boys basketball playoffs.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check below for the latest on the boys high school basketball playoffs which get underway for the UIL teams on Monday, February 21st.

BI-DISTRICT ROUND:
CLASS 5A:
Veterans Memorial vs. TBA

Flour Bluff vs. Roma - TBA

Ray @ King winner (29-5A fourth-place tiebreaker Fri.) vs. TBA 

CLASS 4A:
#20 Miller vs. Bay City/Sweeny winner (25-4A fourth-place tiebreaker) - TBA

#19 West Oso vs. La Marque - TBA

Kingsville King vs. Hidalgo - TBA

Calallen vs. Rio Hondo - TBA

Rockport-Fulton vs. Freeport Brazosport - TBA

Sinton vs. Stafford - TBA

Alice vs. TBA

CLASS 3A:
London vs. Mathis - Mon. 7 PM

Aransas Pass vs. San Diego - TBA

Bishop vs. Orange Grove - TBA

Odem vs. Santa Gertrudis - TBA

CLASS 2A:
Port Aransas vs. TBA

Refugio vs. TBA

Three Rivers vs. TBA

TAPPS:
Austin Brentwood at Incarnate Word Academy - Fri. 6 PM

In Other News

London girls edge Mathis in first round of girls basketball playoffs - 3Sports