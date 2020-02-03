CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the locations and times of the area round of the boys basketball playoffs:
CLASS 5A
#20 Ray vs. Laredo Martin - Tuesday, March 3rd at 7 PM @ San Antonio ISD Complex
CC Veterans Memorial vs. Sharyland Pioneer - Tuesday, March 3rd at 7:30 PM @ La Feria High School
CLASS 3A
#7 London vs #18 Santa Rosa - Monday, March 2nd at 7 PM @ Kingsville King High School
#12 Aransas Pass vs. #25 Jourdanton - Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 PM @ Kenedy High School
CLASS 2A
#17 Port Aransas vs. Santa Maria - Tuesday, March 3rd at 7:30 PM @ Texas A&M-Kingsville