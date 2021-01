Davis's previous coaching stops in the Coastal Bend include Banquete, Sinton and Alice.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Independent School District has announced that they have hired Brent Davis to be the new head football coach and athletic director.

Davis comes over as San Angelo Central’s all-time winningest coach. Davis’s career coaching record is 196-103-1 in 26 years.

GPISD will host a news conference at 6 p.m. Thursday to introduce Davis. His previous coaching stops in the Coastal Bend include Banquete, Sinton and Alice.