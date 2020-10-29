Multiple COVID-19 cases within Robstown ISD football team

It looks like the teams season is over as Robstown will have to forfeit to Sinton this week and likely Rockport Fulton next week.

Robstown ISD’s football team became the latest in the Coastal Bend to be affected by COVID-19 as the team is dealing with multiple positive cases.

Unfortunately, it looks like the teams' season is over as Robstown will have to forfeit to Sinton this week and likely Rockport Fulton next week.

The team had an opportunity to possibly play their way into a playoff spot over those next two games, but now won't get that chance.

Sinton now is guaranteed the top spot in the district while Robstown now wouldn't be able to finish higher than fifth overall in the district.

