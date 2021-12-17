Steve Campbell named the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big news out of Calallen tonight as the district named Steve Campbell as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. This, following the retirement announcement from former head coach and legendary Phil Dannaher. Steve Campbell has worked for the Wildcats' program for 38 years under Dannaher. The Coastal Bend native said while he's excited to be in this new position, he doesn't plan on switching up the playbook from the get-go. Instead, he's excited to continue the tradition that was built decades ago.

"Well it's a big honor. This is a great school district. It's always had great support from the top up rank and all the way to the bottom of administration and our teachers have always been great supporters of athletics. This school district is second to none academically. It is big shoes to fill, but I know the routine. We're going to stick with the traditions and we're going to stick with what we've been doing for 38 years and not going to change a whole lot. We're just going to keep these great kids that we have at Calallen and keep them working hard and playing hard and being model students and model citizens," said Campbell.