Texas' top 10 most expensive high school football stadiums

TEXAS, USA — The high school football scene in Texas is a sight to behold every fall.
The stadiums are eye-grabbing in their own right. It seems commonplace nowadays for the opening of a new stadium to go viral on social media. That's what happened with Melissa High School this month, as their new $35 million stadium has captured the eyes of the Internet.
The visuals are nice, indeed, but what if I told you the $35 million price tag doesn't even crack Texas' top 10?
Five of the top 10 come from Houston area school districts, four of them are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and one is in the Beaumont area. Here are the top 10 most expensive high school stadiums in Texas, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle:
- Berry Center (Cy-Fair FCU Stadium)
- Cost: $80 million*
- Opened: 2006
- Capacity: 11,000 *The $80 million figure also includes construction of 9,500-seat arena and 456-seat theater.
- Legacy Stadium (Katy ISD)
- Cost: $70.3 million
- Opened: 2017
- Capacity: 12,000
- McKinney Stadium (McKinney ISD)
- Cost: $70 million
- Opened: 2018
- Capacity: 12,000
- Eagle Stadium (Allen ISD)
- Cost: $60 million
- Opened: 2012
- Capacity: 18,000
- Woodforest Bank Stadium (Conroe ISD)
- Cost: $49 million
- Opened: 2008
- Capacity: 10,000
- Children’s Health Stadium (Prosper ISD)
- Cost: $48 million*
- Opened: 2019
- Capacity: 12,000
*Also includes the cost of a new natatorium.
- Memorial Stadium (Beaumont ISD)
- Cost: $47.3 million*
- Opened: 2010
- Capacity: 10,600
*The cost of the stadium also includes a natatorium. The stadium originally was set to cost $29 million, but overruns pushed it to $47.3 million.
- District Stadium (Tomball ISD)
- Cost: $42.6 million
- Opened: 2021
- Capacity: 10,000
- Freedom Field (Alvin ISD)
- Cost: $41.4 million
- Opened: 2018
- Capacity: 10,280
- Challenger-Columbia Stadium (Clear Creek ISD)
- Cost: $39 million
- Opened: 2016
- Capacity: 10,000
Melissa High School's new $35 million stadium ranks No. 12 in the Lone Star State.
