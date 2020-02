CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are where the area's girls basketball teams will be playing in the second round of the playoffs:

CLASS 5A

#10 Carroll vs. Rio Grande City - TBA

#18 Flour Bluff vs. Mission Veterans Memorial - Fri. 6 PM @ TAMU-K

#19 CC Veterans Memorial vs. Sharyland Pioneer - Thurs. 7 PM @ TAMU-K

CLASS 4A

#3 Beeville Jones vs. Gonzales - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Pleasanton H.S.

Sinton vs. Geronimo Navarro - Thurs. 7 PM @ Cuero H.S.

West Oso vs. Crystal City - Fri. 7 PM @ Floresville H.S.

CLASS 3A

#6 Odem vs. Lyford - Thurs. 6 PM @ Alice H.S.

Bishop vs. George West - Fri. 6 PM @ Alice H.S.

Santa Gertrudis vs. Skidmore-Tynan - Thurs. 6:30 PM @ Calallen H.S.

Aransas Pass vs. Brownsville Jubilee - TBA

CLASS 2A

Premont vs. Flatonia - Fri. 7 PM @ Woodsboro H.S.

Freer vs. Yorktown - TBA