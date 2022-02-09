H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs: Schedules, Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check below for the full playoff schedules for the Coastal Bend's basketball teams.
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
CLASS 5A
#9 Veterans Memorial vs. (30-5A 4th place tournament winner) - TBA
Flour Bluff vs. La Joya Palmview - Tues. 6:30 PM @ Falfurrias
Carroll vs. Laredo Cigarroa - Mon. 7:30 PM @ Alice
CLASS 4A
#12 Beeville Jones vs. Bay City - Mon. 5:30 PM @ Victoria East
Tuloso-Midway vs. TBA
#24 Rockport-Fulton vs. West Columbia - Mon. 7:30 PM @ Victoria East
Kingsville King vs. TBA
West Oso vs. La Marque - Mon. 6 PM @ Victoria West
Calallen vs. La Feria - TBA
Miller vs. Sweeny - Mon. 6:30 PM @ Yoakum
(Alice @ Robstown - 31-4A 4th place game - Fri. 6:15 PM) / winner vs. Rio Hondo - TBA
CLASS 3A
#10 Bishop vs. Orange Grove - Mon. 6 PM @ Alice
#20 Aransas Pass vs. San Diego - TBA
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Banquete - Mon. 6:30 PM @ Calallen
London vs. Mathis - Tues. 7 PM @ Ray
CLASS 2A
Port Aransas vs. TBA
Premont vs. Refugio/Kenedy winner (31-2A 4th place game)
Three Rivers vs. TBA
Freer vs. TBA