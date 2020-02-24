CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the match-ups for the third round of the girls basketball playoffs:
CLASS 5A
#10 Carroll vs. #18 Flour Bluff - Tues. 6 PM @ King H.S.
#19 CC Veterans Memorial vs. Victoria East - Tues. 7 PM @ Sinton H.S.
CLASS 4A
#3 Beeville Jones vs. Devine - Tues. 7 PM @ Stockdale H.S.
West Oso vs. Geronimo Navarro - Tues. 7 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.
CLASS 3A
#6 Odem vs. Bishop - Tues. 7 PM @ Tuloso-Midway
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Aransas Pass - 6:30 PM @ West Oso H.S.
TAPPS 5A - State Semifinal
#3 Incarnate Word vs. Houston Second Baptist - Thurs. 9:30 AM @ Robinson H.S.