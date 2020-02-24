CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the match-ups for the third round of the girls basketball playoffs:

CLASS 5A

#10 Carroll vs. #18 Flour Bluff - Tues. 6 PM @ King H.S.

#19 CC Veterans Memorial vs. Victoria East - Tues. 7 PM @ Sinton H.S.

CLASS 4A

#3 Beeville Jones vs. Devine - Tues. 7 PM @ Stockdale H.S.

West Oso vs. Geronimo Navarro - Tues. 7 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.

CLASS 3A

#6 Odem vs. Bishop - Tues. 7 PM @ Tuloso-Midway

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Aransas Pass - 6:30 PM @ West Oso H.S.