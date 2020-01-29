CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the highlight games from Tuesday night's action:
BOYS
Carroll 67, Veterans Memorial 81
Flour Bluff 61, Laredo Martin 78
GIRLS
#4 Carroll 60, #22 Veterans Memorial 66
#21 Flour Bluff 49, Laredo Martin 25
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the highlight games from Tuesday night's action:
BOYS
Carroll 67, Veterans Memorial 81
Flour Bluff 61, Laredo Martin 78
GIRLS
#4 Carroll 60, #22 Veterans Memorial 66
#21 Flour Bluff 49, Laredo Martin 25