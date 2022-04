CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rivals and neighbors Calallen and Tuloso-Midway split on the baseball and softball diamonds Tuesday night.

Calallen ace and Texas A& commit Justin Lamkin tossed a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win over the Warriors. The third-ranked Wildcats stay unbeaten in district.

Tuloso-Midway softball got a big win 10-6 over the 14th seeded Ladycats by rallying for six runs in the seventh inning. The Cherokees improved to 4-2 in district while Calallen falls to 5-1.