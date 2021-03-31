H.S. Soccer Area Playoffs - Highlights

Three local teams played at the Cabaniss Complex Tuesday with two moving on to the third round.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cabaniss Sports Complex was the place to be Tuesday night with no less than three Coastal Bend soccer teams in second round playoff action.

The Ray Texans boys fell behind early in a 5-0 loss to Mission Sharyland at the Cabaniss Soccer Stadium.

Over at Cabaniss West the London boys were able to get a late first half goal and took care of Brownsville Jubilee 2-1. The Pirates will face IDEA Pharr in the 4A region quarterfinal.