H.S. Soccer Playoffs: Calallen girls cruise; Vets boys fall late

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school soccer playoffs saw one Coastal Bend move on Friday and another head home.
The Calallen girls are the defending 4A state runner-up and they looked the part in a dominating 11-0 win over Hidalgo down in the Valley. The Wildcats move on to the region tournament next Friday against Wimberley.
The Veterans Memorial boys rallied in the second half to tie Sharyland before the Rattler scored the deciding goal late in a 3-2 win. The Eagles got goals from Aiden Peralas and Stephen Volpe.