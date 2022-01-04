H.S. Soccer Playoffs: Calallen girls cruise; Vets boys fall late

The Coastal Bend saw another 4A girls team advance to the region tournament Friday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school soccer playoffs saw one Coastal Bend move on Friday and another head home.

The Calallen girls are the defending 4A state runner-up and they looked the part in a dominating 11-0 win over Hidalgo down in the Valley. The Wildcats move on to the region tournament next Friday against Wimberley.