CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the night with seven local teams in the soccer playoffs and ended up with just two: Gregory-Portland and Beeville Jones.

BOYS

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Veterans Memorial 2, Veterans Memorial 1 (F/2 OT)

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

Gregory-Portland 3, Veterans Memorial 0

Victoria East 3, Flour Bluff 2

CLASS 4A

Beeville Jones 3, Rockport-Fulton 1

London 1, Pleasanton 2