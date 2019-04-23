CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the matchups, scores and highlights for the high school softball playoffs:

REGIONAL FINAL

CLASS 5A

Flour Bluff vs. Calallen

Game 1: Wed. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field (CALALLEN PREVIEW)

Game 2: Thurs. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field (FLOUR BLUFF PREVIEW)

Game 3: Sat. 10 AM @ Cabaniss Field (if nec.)

*Winner advances to the 5A State Semifinals

CLASS 3A

Banquete vs. #1 Hallettsville

Game 1: Wed. 6 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.

Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

*Winner advances to the 3A State Semifinals

------

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 5A

Flour Bluff eliminates #3 Dripping Springs

1-Game: Dripping Springs 3, Flour Bluff 13 (6 innings)

*Winner advances to the region final to face Calallen

Calallen eliminates Seguin

1-Game: Calallen 4, Seguin 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Winner advances to the region final to face Flour Bluff

CLASS 3A

#1 Hallettsville eliminates #3 Santa Gertrudis Academy 2-1

Game 1: Santa Gertrudis 7, Hallettsville 2

Game 2: Hallettsville 15, Santa Gertrudis 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Hallettsville 9, Santa Gertrudis 8 (8 innings)

Banquete eliminates Schulenburg

1-Game: Banquete 6, Schulenburg 5

*Winner advances to the region final to face #1 Hallettsville

CLASS 2A

#3 Thorndale eliminates Riviera Kaufer 2-0

Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 1, Thorndale 11

Game 2: Thorndale 10, Riviera Kaufer 3

---------

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 5A

Flour Bluff eliminates Carroll 2-0

Game 1: Carroll 0, Flour Bluff 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Flour Bluff 4, Carroll 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Hornets advance to region semis to face #3 Dripping Springs

Calallen eliminates PSJA Memorial 2-0

Game 1: Calallen 6, PSJA Memorial 2

Game 2: PSJA Memorial 1, Calallen 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*'Cats move advance to region semis to face Seguin

CLASS 4A

Rio Hondo eliminates Sinton 2-0

Game 1: Sinton 4, Rio Hondo 6

Game 2: Rio Hondo 8, Sinton 6

CLASS 3A

#3 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Lyford 2-0

Game 1: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Lyford 3

Game 2: Lyford 4, Santa Gertrudis Academy 8

*Lady Lions advance to region semis to face #1 Halletsville

Banquete eliminates Bishop

1-Game: Banquete 3, Bishop 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region semis to face Shulenburg

CLASS 2A

Riviera Kaufer eliminates #10 Refugio 2-0

Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 10, Refugio 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Refugio 7, Riviera Kaufer 8

*Lady Seahawks advance to the region semis to face #3 Thorndale

--------------------

AREA ROUND

CLASS 5A

Carroll eliminates Sharyland Pioneer 2-0

Game 1: Pioneer 0, Carroll 11 (5 innings - HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Carroll 21, Pioneer 1 (5 innings)

*Lady Tigers advance to the region qtrs. to face Flour Bluff

Calallen eliminates Brownsville Veterans Memorial 2-0

Game 1: Calallen 2, Brownsville Veterans 0 (11 innings)

Game 2: Brownsville Veterans 4, Calallen 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Wildcats advance to the region qtrs. to face PSJA Memorial

Flour Bluff eliminates Mercedes 2-0

Game 1: Flour Bluff 5, Mercedes 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Mercedes 2, Flour Bluff 6

*Hornets advance to the region qtrs. to face Carroll

CLASS 4A

Sinton eliminates La Vernia 2-0

Game 1: La Vernia 3, Sinton 12

Game 2: Sinton 3, La Vernia 2

*Lady Pirates advance to the region qtrs. to face Rio Hondo

Geronimo Navarro eliminates Beeville Jones 2-1

Game 1: Beeville Jones 3, Geronimo Navarro 6

Game 2: Geronimo Navarro 6, Beeville Jones 7

Game 3: Geronimo Navarro 5, Beeville Jones 4

CLASS 3A

#3 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Jourdanton

1-Game: Santa Gertrudis Academy 3, Jourdanton 0

*Lady Lions advance to the region qtrs. to face Lyford

Bishop eliminates Natalia 2-0

Game 1: Bishop 6, Natalia 2

Game 2: Natalia 4, Bishop 14

*Lady Badgers advance to the region qtrs. to face Banquete

Banquete eliminates Goliad 2-0

Game 1: Banquete 4, Goliad 0

Game 2: Goliad 4, Banquete 6

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region qtrs. to face Bishop

#4 Lyford eliminates Mathis 2-0

Game 1: Lyford 16, Mathis 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Mathis 1, Lyford 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

CLASS 2A

Refugio eliminates Three Rivers 2-0

Game 1: Three Rivers 7, Refugio 8

Game 2: Refugio 10, Three Rivers 9 (8 innings)

*Lady Cats advance to the region qtrs. to face Riviera Kaufer

Riviera Kaufer eliminates Center Point 2-1

Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 4, Center Point 6

Game 2: Center Point 4, Riviera Kaufer 9

Game 3: Center Point 1, Riviera Kaufer 8

*Lady Seahawks advance to the region qtrs. to face Refugio

Charlotte eliminates Freer 2-0

Game 1: Freer 0, Charlotte 15

Game 2: Charlotte 12, Freer 7

Sabinal eliminates Woodsboro 1-0

1-Game: Sabinal 5, Woodsboro 3

--------------------

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

CLASS 5A

Carroll eliminates Gregory-Portland 2-0

Game 1: G-P 2, Carroll 14 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Carroll 3, Gregory-Portland 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Tigers advance to the area round to face Sharyland Pioneer

Calallen eliminates Veterans Memorial 2-1

Game 1: Calallen 5, Veterans Memorial 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Veterans Memorial 20, Calallen 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Calallen 15, Veterans Memorial 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*LadyCats advance to the area round to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Flour Bluff eliminates Victoria West

1-Game: Flour Bluff 11, Victoria West 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Hornets advance to face Mercedes

Port Lavaca Calhoun eliminates Tuloso-Midway 2-0

Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 3, Port Lavaca Calhoun 4

Game 2: Port Lavaca Calhoun 4, Tuloso-Midway 1

CLASS 4A

Sinton eliminates Raymondville 2-0

Game 1: Sinton 18. Raymondville 9

Game 2: Raymondville 5, Sinton 8

*Lady Pirates advance to the area round to face La Vernia

Beeville Jones eliminates Port Isabel

1-Game: Beeville Jones 9, Port Isabel 0

*Lady Trojans advance to the area round to face Geromino Navarro

Zapata def. Rockport-Fulton

1-Game: Rockport-Fulton 0, Zapata 1

Rio Hondo eliminates Orange Grove 2-1

Game 1: Orange Grove 4, Rio Hondo 5

Game 2: Rio Hondo 0, Orange Grove 4

Game 3: Orange Grove 2, Rio Hondo 9

CLASS 3A

#3 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Monte Alto

1-Game: Santa Gertrudis 15, Monte Alto 0

*Lady Lions advance to the area round to face Jourdanton

Bishop eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest

1-Game: Bishop 24, IDEA Quest 0

*Lady Badgers advance to the area round to face Natalia

Banquete eliminates Santa Rosa

1-Game: Banquete 15, Santa Rosa 0

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the Area Round to face Goliad

Mathis eliminates Dilley 2-0

Game 1: Mathis 10, Dilley 0 (6 innings)

Game 2: Dilley 2, Mathis 15

*Lady Pirates advance to the Area Round to face Lyford

Jourdanton eliminates Odem

1-Game: Odem 2, Jourdanton 10

Lyford eliminates London

1-Game: Lyford 11, London 1

Natalia eliminates Skidmore-Tynan

1-Game: Skidmore-Tynan 0, Natalia 3

CLASS 2A

Refugio eliminates Premont

1-Game: Refugio 21, Premont 1

*Lady Bobcats advance to the area round to face Three Rivers

Riviera Kaufer eliminates Port Aransas

1-Game: Riviera Kaufer 17, Port Aransas 0

*Lady Seahawks advance to the area round to face Center Point

Three Rivers eliminates La Pryor

1-Game: Three Rivers 9. La Pryor 0

*Lady Bulldogs advance to area round to face Refugio

Freer eliminates Lasara

1-Game: Freer 25, Lasara 7

*Lady Bucks advance to the area round to face Charlotte