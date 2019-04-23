CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the matchups, scores and highlights for the high school softball playoffs:
REGIONAL FINAL
CLASS 5A
Flour Bluff vs. Calallen
Game 1: Wed. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field (CALALLEN PREVIEW)
Game 2: Thurs. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field (FLOUR BLUFF PREVIEW)
Game 3: Sat. 10 AM @ Cabaniss Field (if nec.)
*Winner advances to the 5A State Semifinals
CLASS 3A
Banquete vs. #1 Hallettsville
Game 1: Wed. 6 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.
Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.
Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
*Winner advances to the 3A State Semifinals
------
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASS 5A
Flour Bluff eliminates #3 Dripping Springs
1-Game: Dripping Springs 3, Flour Bluff 13 (6 innings)
*Winner advances to the region final to face Calallen
Calallen eliminates Seguin
1-Game: Calallen 4, Seguin 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Winner advances to the region final to face Flour Bluff
CLASS 3A
#1 Hallettsville eliminates #3 Santa Gertrudis Academy 2-1
Game 1: Santa Gertrudis 7, Hallettsville 2
Game 2: Hallettsville 15, Santa Gertrudis 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Hallettsville 9, Santa Gertrudis 8 (8 innings)
Banquete eliminates Schulenburg
1-Game: Banquete 6, Schulenburg 5
*Winner advances to the region final to face #1 Hallettsville
CLASS 2A
#3 Thorndale eliminates Riviera Kaufer 2-0
Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 1, Thorndale 11
Game 2: Thorndale 10, Riviera Kaufer 3
---------
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 5A
Flour Bluff eliminates Carroll 2-0
Game 1: Carroll 0, Flour Bluff 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Flour Bluff 4, Carroll 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Lady Hornets advance to region semis to face #3 Dripping Springs
Calallen eliminates PSJA Memorial 2-0
Game 1: Calallen 6, PSJA Memorial 2
Game 2: PSJA Memorial 1, Calallen 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*'Cats move advance to region semis to face Seguin
CLASS 4A
Rio Hondo eliminates Sinton 2-0
Game 1: Sinton 4, Rio Hondo 6
Game 2: Rio Hondo 8, Sinton 6
CLASS 3A
#3 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Lyford 2-0
Game 1: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Lyford 3
Game 2: Lyford 4, Santa Gertrudis Academy 8
*Lady Lions advance to region semis to face #1 Halletsville
Banquete eliminates Bishop
1-Game: Banquete 3, Bishop 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region semis to face Shulenburg
CLASS 2A
Riviera Kaufer eliminates #10 Refugio 2-0
Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 10, Refugio 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Refugio 7, Riviera Kaufer 8
*Lady Seahawks advance to the region semis to face #3 Thorndale
--------------------
AREA ROUND
CLASS 5A
Carroll eliminates Sharyland Pioneer 2-0
Game 1: Pioneer 0, Carroll 11 (5 innings - HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Carroll 21, Pioneer 1 (5 innings)
*Lady Tigers advance to the region qtrs. to face Flour Bluff
Calallen eliminates Brownsville Veterans Memorial 2-0
Game 1: Calallen 2, Brownsville Veterans 0 (11 innings)
Game 2: Brownsville Veterans 4, Calallen 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Wildcats advance to the region qtrs. to face PSJA Memorial
Flour Bluff eliminates Mercedes 2-0
Game 1: Flour Bluff 5, Mercedes 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Mercedes 2, Flour Bluff 6
*Hornets advance to the region qtrs. to face Carroll
CLASS 4A
Sinton eliminates La Vernia 2-0
Game 1: La Vernia 3, Sinton 12
Game 2: Sinton 3, La Vernia 2
*Lady Pirates advance to the region qtrs. to face Rio Hondo
Geronimo Navarro eliminates Beeville Jones 2-1
Game 1: Beeville Jones 3, Geronimo Navarro 6
Game 2: Geronimo Navarro 6, Beeville Jones 7
Game 3: Geronimo Navarro 5, Beeville Jones 4
CLASS 3A
#3 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Jourdanton
1-Game: Santa Gertrudis Academy 3, Jourdanton 0
*Lady Lions advance to the region qtrs. to face Lyford
Bishop eliminates Natalia 2-0
Game 1: Bishop 6, Natalia 2
Game 2: Natalia 4, Bishop 14
*Lady Badgers advance to the region qtrs. to face Banquete
Banquete eliminates Goliad 2-0
Game 1: Banquete 4, Goliad 0
Game 2: Goliad 4, Banquete 6
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region qtrs. to face Bishop
#4 Lyford eliminates Mathis 2-0
Game 1: Lyford 16, Mathis 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Mathis 1, Lyford 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
CLASS 2A
Refugio eliminates Three Rivers 2-0
Game 1: Three Rivers 7, Refugio 8
Game 2: Refugio 10, Three Rivers 9 (8 innings)
*Lady Cats advance to the region qtrs. to face Riviera Kaufer
Riviera Kaufer eliminates Center Point 2-1
Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 4, Center Point 6
Game 2: Center Point 4, Riviera Kaufer 9
Game 3: Center Point 1, Riviera Kaufer 8
*Lady Seahawks advance to the region qtrs. to face Refugio
Charlotte eliminates Freer 2-0
Game 1: Freer 0, Charlotte 15
Game 2: Charlotte 12, Freer 7
Sabinal eliminates Woodsboro 1-0
1-Game: Sabinal 5, Woodsboro 3
--------------------
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
CLASS 5A
Carroll eliminates Gregory-Portland 2-0
Game 1: G-P 2, Carroll 14 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Carroll 3, Gregory-Portland 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Lady Tigers advance to the area round to face Sharyland Pioneer
Calallen eliminates Veterans Memorial 2-1
Game 1: Calallen 5, Veterans Memorial 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Veterans Memorial 20, Calallen 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Calallen 15, Veterans Memorial 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*LadyCats advance to the area round to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Flour Bluff eliminates Victoria West
1-Game: Flour Bluff 11, Victoria West 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Lady Hornets advance to face Mercedes
Port Lavaca Calhoun eliminates Tuloso-Midway 2-0
Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 3, Port Lavaca Calhoun 4
Game 2: Port Lavaca Calhoun 4, Tuloso-Midway 1
CLASS 4A
Sinton eliminates Raymondville 2-0
Game 1: Sinton 18. Raymondville 9
Game 2: Raymondville 5, Sinton 8
*Lady Pirates advance to the area round to face La Vernia
Beeville Jones eliminates Port Isabel
1-Game: Beeville Jones 9, Port Isabel 0
*Lady Trojans advance to the area round to face Geromino Navarro
Zapata def. Rockport-Fulton
1-Game: Rockport-Fulton 0, Zapata 1
Rio Hondo eliminates Orange Grove 2-1
Game 1: Orange Grove 4, Rio Hondo 5
Game 2: Rio Hondo 0, Orange Grove 4
Game 3: Orange Grove 2, Rio Hondo 9
CLASS 3A
#3 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Monte Alto
1-Game: Santa Gertrudis 15, Monte Alto 0
*Lady Lions advance to the area round to face Jourdanton
Bishop eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest
1-Game: Bishop 24, IDEA Quest 0
*Lady Badgers advance to the area round to face Natalia
Banquete eliminates Santa Rosa
1-Game: Banquete 15, Santa Rosa 0
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the Area Round to face Goliad
Mathis eliminates Dilley 2-0
Game 1: Mathis 10, Dilley 0 (6 innings)
Game 2: Dilley 2, Mathis 15
*Lady Pirates advance to the Area Round to face Lyford
Jourdanton eliminates Odem
1-Game: Odem 2, Jourdanton 10
Lyford eliminates London
1-Game: Lyford 11, London 1
Natalia eliminates Skidmore-Tynan
1-Game: Skidmore-Tynan 0, Natalia 3
CLASS 2A
Refugio eliminates Premont
1-Game: Refugio 21, Premont 1
*Lady Bobcats advance to the area round to face Three Rivers
Riviera Kaufer eliminates Port Aransas
1-Game: Riviera Kaufer 17, Port Aransas 0
*Lady Seahawks advance to the area round to face Center Point
Three Rivers eliminates La Pryor
1-Game: Three Rivers 9. La Pryor 0
*Lady Bulldogs advance to area round to face Refugio
Freer eliminates Lasara
1-Game: Freer 25, Lasara 7
*Lady Bucks advance to the area round to face Charlotte
Woodsboro eliminates La Villa 2-0
Game 1: Woodsboro 23, La Villa 11
Game 2: La Villa 12, Woodsboro 31
*Lady Eagles advance to the area round to face Sabinal