H.S. Softball Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are where the area's high school playoff softball teams will be playing. If there are any updates needed or changes to the schedule, please email CThomasson@kiiitv.com.
BI-DISTRICT ROUND:
CLASS 5A:
Roma @ Flour Bluff
1-Game: Fri. 7 PM
Gregory-Portland vs. La Joya Palmview
Best 2-of-3 Series:
G1: Thurs. 6 PM @ La Joya Palmview
G2: Fri. 6 PM @ G-P
G3: Sat. 2 PM @ Falfurrias (if nec.)
Carroll vs. Mission Veterans Memorial
Best 2-of-3 Series:
G1: Thurs. 6:30 PM @ Cabaniss
G2: Sat. 2 PM @ Mission Veterans Memorial
G3: 30 min. after (if nec.)
Veterans Memorial vs. #12 Rio Grande City
Best 2-of-3 Series:
G1: Thurs. 6:30 PM @ Rio Grande City
G2: Fri. 5 PM @ Cabaniss
G3: 30 min. after (if nec.)
CLASS 4A:
#6 Alice vs. Raymondville - TBA
*Sinton vs. Carrizo Springs/Devine - TBA
*30-4A 1st Place Tiebreaker vs. Port Lavaca: Mon. 6:30 PM @ Beeville Jones
#15 Calallen vs. Port Isabel - TBA
Rockport-Fulton vs. Pearsall
Best 2-of-3 Series:
G1: Thurs. 7 PM @ Beeville Jones
G2: Fri. TBA @ Kenedy
G3: Sat. TBA @ Kenedy (if nec.)
Tuloso-Midway vs. La Feria - TBA
Ingleside vs. #21 Floresville
Best 2-of-3 Series (@ Kenedy)
G1: Thurs. 7 PM
G2: Sat. 1 PM
G3: 30 min. after (if nec.)
Robstown vs. Zapata - TBA
CLASS 3A:
#10 Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Goliad
Best 2-of-3 Series (@ Sinton)
G1: Fri. 5 PM
G2: 30 min. after G1
G3: Sar. 1 PM (if nec.)
Aransas Pass vs. Hebbronville - TBA
*London/San Diego winner vs. Odem - TBA
Taft vs. *London/San Diego loser - TBA
*30-3A 2nd Place Tiebreaker: Tues. 6 PM @ TBA
CLASS 2A:
#11 Three Rivers vs. Agua Dulce
Best 2-of-3 Series
G1: Thurs. 6 PM @ Banquete
G2: Fri. 7 PM @ Three Rivers
G3: Sat. TBA (if nec.)
Riviera Kaufer vs. *Woodsboro/Skidmore-Tynan winner
*31-2A 4th Place Tiebreaker: Mon. 5 PM @ Refugio
Refugio vs. *Freer/La Villa loser - TBA
Port Aransas vs. *Freer/La Villa winner - TBA
*32-2A 2nd Place Tiebreaker - TBA