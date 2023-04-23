H.S. Softball Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights

Check below for the playoff pairings for all the Coastal Bend teams.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are where the area's high school playoff softball teams will be playing. If there are any updates needed or changes to the schedule, please email CThomasson@kiiitv.com.

BI-DISTRICT ROUND:

CLASS 5A:

Roma @ Flour Bluff

1-Game: Fri. 7 PM

Gregory-Portland vs. La Joya Palmview

Best 2-of-3 Series:

G1: Thurs. 6 PM @ La Joya Palmview

G2: Fri. 6 PM @ G-P

G3: Sat. 2 PM @ Falfurrias (if nec.)

Carroll vs. Mission Veterans Memorial

Best 2-of-3 Series:

G1: Thurs. 6:30 PM @ Cabaniss

G2: Sat. 2 PM @ Mission Veterans Memorial

G3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

Veterans Memorial vs. #12 Rio Grande City

Best 2-of-3 Series:

G1: Thurs. 6:30 PM @ Rio Grande City

G2: Fri. 5 PM @ Cabaniss

G3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

CLASS 4A:

#6 Alice vs. Raymondville - TBA

*Sinton vs. Carrizo Springs/Devine - TBA

*30-4A 1st Place Tiebreaker vs. Port Lavaca: Mon. 6:30 PM @ Beeville Jones

#15 Calallen vs. Port Isabel - TBA

Rockport-Fulton vs. Pearsall

Best 2-of-3 Series:

G1: Thurs. 7 PM @ Beeville Jones

G2: Fri. TBA @ Kenedy

G3: Sat. TBA @ Kenedy (if nec.)

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Feria - TBA

Ingleside vs. #21 Floresville

Best 2-of-3 Series (@ Kenedy)

G1: Thurs. 7 PM

G2: Sat. 1 PM

G3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

Robstown vs. Zapata - TBA

CLASS 3A:

#10 Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Goliad

Best 2-of-3 Series (@ Sinton)

G1: Fri. 5 PM

G2: 30 min. after G1

G3: Sar. 1 PM (if nec.)

Aransas Pass vs. Hebbronville - TBA

*London/San Diego winner vs. Odem - TBA

Taft vs. *London/San Diego loser - TBA

*30-3A 2nd Place Tiebreaker: Tues. 6 PM @ TBA

CLASS 2A:

#11 Three Rivers vs. Agua Dulce

Best 2-of-3 Series

G1: Thurs. 6 PM @ Banquete

G2: Fri. 7 PM @ Three Rivers

G3: Sat. TBA (if nec.)

Riviera Kaufer vs. *Woodsboro/Skidmore-Tynan winner

*31-2A 4th Place Tiebreaker: Mon. 5 PM @ Refugio

Refugio vs. *Freer/La Villa loser - TBA