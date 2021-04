H.S. Softball Playoffs - Schedules, Scores and Highlights

Check below for the schedule for the local teams in the softball playoffs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the high school softball playoff schedules, scores, and highlights for all the rounds of the playoffs.

BI-DISTRICT:

CLASS 5A:

#19 Carroll vs. TBA (Carroll has #1/#2 seeding game vs. Victoria West Mon.)

Flour Bluff vs. La Joya Palmview - TBA

Ray vs. Rio Grande City (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Thurs. 7 PM @ Rio Grande City

G2: Sat. 5 PM @ Cabaniss Field

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

CLASS 4A:

#1 Rockport-Fulton vs. Freeport Brazosport - TBA

#23 Calallen vs. La Feria/Raymondville loser (#3/#4 game Mon.) - TBA

Sinton vs. Needville (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Sinton H.S.

G2: Sat. 3 PM @ Needville H.S.

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

Tuloso-Midway vs. Port Isabel/La Feria or Raymondville loser (#2/#3 game Tues.) - TBA

Robstown vs. Port Isabel/La Feria or Raymondville winner (#2/#3 game Tues.) - TBA

Ingleside vs. Sweeny (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 6:30 PM @ Sweeny H.S.

G2: Sat. 3 PM @ Ingleside H.S.

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

Alice vs. Rio Hondo (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Alice H.S.

G2: Sat. 4 PM @ Rio Hondo H.S.

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

CLASS 3A:

#4 Bishop vs. Aransas Pass (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Thurs. 6 PM @ Bishop H.S.

G2: Fri. 8 PM @ Aransas Pass H.S.

G3: Sat. TBA (if nec.)

#6 Mathis vs. Falfurrias (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Falfurrias H.S.

G2: Sat. 2 PM @ Mathis H.S.

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

#8 Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Orange Grove (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Wed. 7 PM @ Sinton H.S.

G2: Thurs. 7 PM @ Sinton H.S.

G3: Sat. 5 PM @ Sinton H.S. (if nec.)

Odem vs. London - TBA

CLASS 2A:

Refugio vs. Schulenburg/Ganado loser (#3/#4 game) - TBA

#20 Riviera Kaufer vs. Bracketville/La Pryor winner (#4 game) - TBA

#25 Three Rivers vs. Freer/Ben Bolt loser (#2/#3 game) - TBA

Freer/Ben Bolt winner (#2/#3 game) vs. Sabinal - TBA

Port Aransas vs. TBA

CLASS 1A:

Benavides vs. Knippa - TBA

TAPPS:

Frassati Catholic at St. John Paul II (1-Game Playoff):

Fri. 4:30 PM