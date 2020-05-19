AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE report from April when the UIL announced spring activities and state championships in 2020 would be canceled.

The Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) is working on a plan to allow limited strength and conditioning for high school sports, starting on June 8.

KVUE was sent this statement via email from the UIL Tuesday:

"UIL is aware of Governor Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8, 2020. As soon as the details of that plan are finalized, UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes."

RELATED:

ESPN to show high-definition movie about Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals

NFL facemasks could include N95, surgical material to fight virus spread

After lost senior season, MLB Draft cuts, Rouse's Porter turns focus to UT career

Craig O's gives 20% of proceeds to Bowie HS quarterback injured in car accident

This comes after the UIL announced on April 17 it had canceled all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships after Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt on April 17. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

WATCH: UIL cancels all remaining spring activities, championships after Abbott's order to close schools

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Checklist: Tattoo, massage and other parlors can reopen in Texas

Checklist: Child care centers, summer camp, youth sports programs may open under these guidelines

Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more

Checklist: How Texas bars will operate when they can reopen May 22