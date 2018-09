INGLESIDE, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The Ingleside Mustangs were like many other teams last season: they were displaced by hurricane Harvey.

Now the Mustangs are finally back at home after a year away from Mustang Gym. Ingleside topped district foe Rockport-Fulton 3-1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 25-12) in their first game back in the remodeled gym.

© 2018 KIII