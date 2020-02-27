We're getting close to the state basketball tournament for the area's UIL teams, but one TAPPS school is already there.

The Incarnate Word Lady Angels have punched their ticket to the 5A State Semifinals and will be looking to bring home a state title. Wednesday afternoon the Angels got a rousing sendoff at the school.

Third-ranked Incarnate Word will take on No. 4 Houston Second Baptist Thursday at 9:30 AM up at Robinson High School in the Waco area.

The winner of that game will face the winner of top-ranked Fort Worth Christian and No. 2 Mesquite Dallas Christian Friday morning in the 5A championship up in the town of West, Texas.