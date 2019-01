CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both of Incarnate Word Academy's basketball teams protected the home court Friday night against TAPPS rival St. John Paul II.

The sixth-ranked Lady Angels controlled almost from start to finish in a dominating 45-28 win over the ninth-ranked Centurions.

The Angels' boys followed suit, pulling away from St. John Paul II late, 43-29.

Both of the Angels' and Centurions' boys and girls teams will face off against each other for a second time next month.