IWA had a key error early. Beeville Jones rallied from four runs down to tie it before Goliad scored late to answer.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Lady Angels are hosting their inaugural tournament which is split between hosting at the Portland Sports Complex and in Corpus Christi at Legacy Park.

The host IWA Lady Angels fell to New Braunfels 4-1 Thursday up in Portland.

The Beeville Jones Trojans rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie it in the third inning before Goliad answered in the fourth to win 5-4.

Click the video above for highlights of both.