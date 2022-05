CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Lady Angels' softball team capped off a perfect district run Monday and now turns its focus to making a deep playoff run next week.

The Angels beat Austin Hyde Park 11-5 to finish 14-0 in district and 26-2 overall on the season. Coach Jay Aleman's team now awaits its opponent next week in the second round in a game that will be held Tuesday at Cabaniss Field. IWA has a bye in the first round.