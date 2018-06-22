The fifth annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby was canceled Friday due to wet field conditions from the rain this week.

The derby was set to feature 10 outgoing high school seniors going head-to-head for the fifth straight year, but mother nature had other plans. The scholarship that was originally going to go to the winner will now be distributed among the 10 participants.

Barta was a former Flour Bluff baseball and football player who was killed in action in Iraq in 2016. The derby was started in honor of the Army corporal in 2014.

