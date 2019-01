LAREDO, Texas — The St. John Paul II Centurions lost a big fourth quarter lead, but got an equally big shot late to beat Laredo St. Augustine 58-57 Wednesday in Laredo.

The Centurions trailed 57-55 with seconds remaining before Chris Cuellar drilled the go-ahead three-pointer. The Knights had one last chance down in the paint, but watched the game-winner rim out.

Trey Mendoza lead the way for St. John Paul II with 20 points.

Highlights courtesy KGNS-TV.