St. John Paul II coach set to face a West Oso program he won a title with as a player

The Bears' 2011 state title is still the last basketball championship on either the boys' or girls' side in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — LaDaniel Marshall was a key member of the 2011 West Oso state championship team 11 years ago as a junior guard. Now he's trying to bring that same winning culture to St. John Paul II as the head coach.

Marshall has St. JP II (15-8) playing good basketball as the Centurions get set to face his former team West Oso Friday night. The former state champ says he's tried to bring that "Runnin' Bears" style with him to the TAPPS school.

St. John Paul II will play at West Oso at 6:30 PM, the final non-district game for the Centurions before tipping off TAPPS play Tuesday.