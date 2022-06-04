King and London have multiple athletes sign letters of intent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs and London Pirates had eight signings between them Wednesday afternoon.
Three King football players signed letters of intent including Jaylin Davis (Howard Payne) and soon-to-be-college-teammates Jacob Norwood and Michael Barrera (Mary Hardin-Baylor).
London had five signees in five different sports:
-Bryce Marshall (Blinn football)
-Kade Budd (Tyler JUCO baseball)
-Mikaela Salinas (Cisco softball)
-Cole Schuetz (Texas Lutheran T/F and CC)
-Tanner Johnson (UH-Victoria golf)