The King Mustangs have been one of the most consistent baseball programs over the last decade or so and a new head coach looks to continue that run.

Romeo Barrera comes back to Corpus Christi after spending the majority of his career at San Antonio Burbank. Barrera also coached at West Oso and played at Moody. He takes over for Gabe Perez who lead the Mustangs to numerous playoff runs in his 12 years.

KIII

Barrera says the opportunity to get back to the Coastal Bend was an easy proposition and his players say they already love him.