King Mustangs baseball looking to end playoff drought

The Mustangs have come up just short of the postseason each of the last two years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball season is just over a week away and one team that's tired of just missing out of the postseason are the King Mustangs.

The Mustangs came up just one win shy of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. This year they return a senior heavy class that's been playing together on varsity since they were sophomores.

King coach Romeo Barrera hopes pitching depth and a new look zone scheduling format will benefit his team and help them break that playoff drought. The Mustangs are looking to compete for a top three spot in the ultra competitive 29-5A South Zone with Carroll, Vets, Moody and Flour Bluff.

They open the season a week from Monday with a good road game against the state-ranked Alice Coyotes in class 4A.