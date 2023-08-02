King softball looking for an upswing in 2023

The Mustangs struggled in Stephanie Vead's first season with King.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the high school softball season is just five days away and one team looking to move up the standings a bit are the King Mustangs.

The Mustangs struggled mightily in the 5A district last season under Coach Stephanie Vead, the former mathis coach who was in her first year with the mustangs. Vead is a former Islander who is looking for more success this season.

She says even though there's some turnover on the roster, it helps her team having the limited number of zone games so they can learn as they go and possibly give themselves a chance at a playoff spot at the end of the year.