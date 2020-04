CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll girls basketball coach Leticia Canales is set to retire after 26 seasons with the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers were one of the most successful programs in the Coastal Bend while Canales was at the helm, making a playoff appearance in 22 of the 26 seasons she was in charge. In 1999, the Lady Tigers made it to the state final, where they would fall.

Canales still plans on staying in the Coastal Bend and will continue rooting for Carroll in the years to come.