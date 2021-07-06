London Pirates advance to state baseball tournament

The London Pirates faced off against the Bishop Badgers at Cabaniss Field.

London was up one game in the best two out of three series and this one would prove to be a wild one from the start.

Bishop would jump out to an early lead, but the two teams would go back and forth throughout the day.

It took an extra inning to get it done, but London sealed the deal in the ninth with a 10 to 8 win sweeping Bishop in two games.

The Pirates now advance to their first ever state tournament.

