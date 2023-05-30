London and Santa Gertrudis Academy headed for region final battle

The Lions have played the defending state champs as tough as anybody the last two years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Region IV champion out of class 3A is guaranteed to come out of District 30 (aka "the little Big 12") when the rivals London and Santa Gertrudis Academy face off for the right to go to state.

The Pirates and Lions are on a playoff collision course for the second straight season, but this time in the fifth round. London swept SGA in the region quarterfinal last year, but not before the Lions took the Pirates to the limit in an extra-inning Game 1 classic at Whataburger Field.

Santa Gertrudis Academy has pushed London as much as any South Texas program, with another 1-0 extra-innings loss to the Pirates this year in district, just like the previous playoff series opener between the two. The two will play in a best two-of-three series at Calallen's Steve Chapman Field. Game 1 will be Friday at 7 PM. The series continues Saturday at 1 PM.

LONDON PREVIEW - LIVE INTERVIEW WITH CO-HEAD COACH ALBERT AMAYA

London players Landon Salinas (Jr. 1B) and Blayne Lyne (Jr. P) talk about the familiarity with their region final opponent and district rival, Santa Gertrudis Academy, and the support they get from the Pirates fans. #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/ksADLpb8cp — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) May 31, 2023