London baseball gets state championship rings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates might be getting set for a second round game in the football playoffs Friday, but it was the baseball team that got to join in on the pep rally Thursday with their state championship rings ceremony.

The Pirates won the school's first ever team sport championship over the summer with the 16-13 win over Brock. A majority of last year's team was hand for the ceremony. Mason Arispe and Mason Jacob are the only players on both the baseball and football teams, but Jacob is out with an injury and will not play Friday.